Graham Alexander on his 'frank discussions' with Bradford City utility man

THE end of last season was a time for celebration at Bradford City.

It still did not stop Graham Alexander from taking it upon himself to issue a few home truths in the direction of Tommy Leigh, pictured.

Despite being part of City's successful promotion squad, the January signing made minimal impact in all honesty. It prompted an intervention from his manager.

Given the evidence of pre-season and in last weekend's League One opener against Wycombe, Leigh has taken those words on board.

Bradford City's Tommy Leigh, pictured in action last season. Photo: Tony Johnson.

Alexander said: “It started at the end of last season when we had a frank discussion about this season and whether he was a genuine competitor for our team or just a squad player.

“I want all our individuals to be genuine competitors for the team. I don’t want anyone ticking off a day or a week just happy to be around the group. I think Tommy had had a difficult time going from Accrington to MK (Dons) settling in. It didn’t go as well for him as he hoped.

“Then it didn’t go as well for him as he hoped when he came here.

“What was he going to do about it? Bitch and moan about what had happened to him in the past or get his head down and work to make his future better.”

Bradford City manager Graham Alexander. Photo: Tony Johnson.

Leigh was used in several roles last season, but looks to have now found his home in central midfield and the signs are encouraging, with Alexander having also been impressed by something else.

He added: “I like players that are adaptable and versatile. But sometimes it’s difficult when you join a new club and you’re up front, you’re in midfield or on the left or right of a front three.

“But ultimately, Tommy couldn’t use it as an excuse. He’s still got to work hard, run hard and have an understanding of our game and seriousness about his career.

“That’s important for Tommy. He’s a really happy-go-lucky guy, smiling all the time and everything.

“But I think there’s a time to knuckle down and do the work and be serious about what you are. Take yourself seriously.

“I felt he’s got the attributes to be better and have a full and successful career.

“Tommy’s certainly put the work in and done that over the summer and in pre-season,” he added.

Alexander has provided a positive update regarding the fitness of striker Andy Cook – who cleared a major psychological hurdle on his road to recovery earlier this week.

The talismanic forward, who suffered a season-ending anterior cruciate injury in the game at Barrow on New Year's Day, trained with his team-mates for the first time on Monday since mid-winter.

While not putting a specific time-frame on his return to the first-team fray, it is hoped that the 34-year-old will be back in contention in the autumn.

Alexander said: “His progress has been good. It’s been important for him in the last few days to be out there training with the players.

“But we can’t jump ahead and we have to manage Cooky’s expectations with that.