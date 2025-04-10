Graham Alexander on League Two leaders Bradford City now being the 'hunted' as opposed to the hunter' plus a triple fitness update ahead of Swindon Town

MENTION Bradford City now being the 'hunted' as opposed to the 'hunter' at a key stage in proceedings in League Two and Graham Alexander has an immediate answer, complete with a wry smile.

The fact that the Bantams are top of a table and looking down on others - for the first time at this stage of a season since 1984-85 - and are being pursued by the chasing pack does not overly change the narrative according to the canny and experienced City chief.

Amid a congested and fascinating race for automatic promotion featuring at least six clubs as it stands, finishing in the top three will be an achievement in itself come May 3 and the title should represent a bonus for any of the successful ones.

And as far as City are concerned, there is always an element of them being a prized scalp in this division in any chance, due to their kudos at fourth-tier level.

BRADFORD, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 03: Graham Alexander, Manager of Bradford City looks on prior to the Bristol Street Motors Trophy match between Bradford City and Newcastle United U21 at University of Bradford Stadium, Valley Parade on September 03, 2024 in Bradford, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Alexander, whose table-toppers visit Swindon for a Saturday lunch-time kick-off, said: "I will be honest, I felt like we were being chased when we were in second position as well as it’s three teams getting promoted automatically and that’s the target for all the teams at the top end of the table.

"So I think we have been in that position for a few weeks now in that top three.

"So for me, that change in position does not really affect anything. I think we have been in that mind space for a month or so anyway.

"That is the important dotted line, the top three.

Bradford City's Alex Pattison. (Image: Tony Johnson)

"I think there is a difference in the noise and maybe the perception of where you are in the table whether you are chasing or already there.

"I think there is that, but that’s part of professionals to adapt to that and see it for what it is and keep it in context and understand, whether you are chasing or being chased, you still have to win games. Keep it simple.

"We have to keep our eyes right in front of us, it’s the next challenge and hurdle and overcome it until the finishing line."

Alex Pattison and Niall Byrne returned to training on Wednesday after coming off with slight issues in the weekend win over Crewe.

Antoni Sarcevic has trained this week and is continuing to be monitored.

According to the City chief, the midfielder is in a ‘good place’ and a ‘little ahead of schedule’ in his rehabilitation from a hamstring injury.

Alexander added: "They (Pattison and Byrne) have trained. They could have trained (on Tuesday), but we ‘managed’ them, much to their frustration as they were desperate to be out there.

"But at this stage of the season, we are not making them any fitter.

"We just have to maintain what they have, they are fit professionals anyway and do everything to the best of their ability.

“But if you come off with a little niggle or cramp, there’s something there, so we have to make sure it's out of the system before we select them again.