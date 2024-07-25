Graham Alexander promises Bradford City will be 'as fit as anyone' after gruelling training camp

Bradford City will be "as fit as anyone" in next season's League Two after a gruelling training camp in Austria, according to regular visitor Graham Alexander.

The Bantams manager was keen to take his players back to Obertraun, the remote Alpine village where he has prepared for past seasons as a player and a manager, and has worked his players extremely hard with plenty of running and cycling across elongated days.

But he is certain the benefits will come when Bradford get into the hard yards of an unforgiving league campaign.

"We're preparing these lads for 50 games for 10 months – the endurance race that the EFL is week in, week out, Saturday-Tuesday," he explained. "It's about getting the base level fitness as high as you can and now we start refining it and sharpening the players up.

"It's been three and four sessions a day because we need to keep as many players as fit – not just available but as fit – to win and you need a lot of juice in the legs to do that.

"In three, four, five months time, the group will be a resilient group and as fit as anyone."

Alexander says seeing his squad pushed to their limits has helped him to understand his players better.

"We've challenged the players in different ways mentally and physically with early mornings, late days, long days, to see how they react to that stimulus, that pressure, the tiredness, the fatigue," he said. "They're not used to that sort of timetable.

HARD TASKMASTER: Bradford City manager Graham Alexander

"When players are fatigued and stripped back you see the real character coming through and I'm delighted they've thrown everything into every session.

"There's been moans and groans along the way but I was here 25 years ago and I moaned and groaned like a good 'un! It's part of it.

"As long as the work is done at the right levels, that's all we want from it."