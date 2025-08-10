Graham Alexander rues missed chances in Bradford City's stalemate at Northampton

Northampton Town 0 Bradford City 0 “It should have been more than a point,” was Bradford City manager Graham Alexander’s verdict on their draw at Northampton Town.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The first half at Sixfields was scrappy before Northampton came on strong in the second with more of the play, but Bradford created the better moments with Curtis Tilt hitting the post and Antoni Sarcevic seeing a shot cleared off the line.

“We had our chances,” said Alexander. “We hit the post and had two cleared off the line, and I can’t remember our goalkeeper having any saves to make.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There was pressure on our box in certain situations but I thought we stood up to that really well, and we were disciplined and we didn’t give too many set-pieces away.

Graham Alexander, manager of Bradford City (Picture: George Wood/Getty Images)

“We landed on second balls and used our bodies well, and I thought we were dangerous in the final third.

“There wasn’t a massive amount of chances but I didn’t think that would be the case today, and their determination and resilience to make up for last week was evident.

“We still had chances and I believe the players we have usually get their shots off and hit the target in those positions, but we made the wrong decision a few times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We just need a bit more composure but that will all come with time, and a big thing for us is to keep the back door shut and to keep our discipline and competitiveness, and I was delighted with that today,” he added.

City carried virtually all of the early threat, albeit without creating anything clear-cut, as Stephen Humphrys and Tommy Leigh shot off target from long range, while Josh Neufville would have been through on goal if not for good defensive work by Max Dyche.

At the other end, Northampton created nothing bar a tame shot by Cameron McGeehan that was easily saved by Sam Walker, and the home side were saved by the woodwork after the restart when Tilt’s header from a corner hit the post.