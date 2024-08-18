Manager Graham Alexander said he would like to see goal line technology across all four divisions after Bradford City were robbed of victory after what looked like a certain goal was disallowed .

Alexander said a picture clearly showed that Andy Cook's shot in the 69th minute had crossed the line but the referee waved aside Bradford's players' plea for a goal to be awarded and so they had to settle for a goalless draw against Salford in their first home match of the season.

"We have seen a still photograph of it," said Alexander, "and the ball is at least half a yard over the line, but they haven't seen it.

"I don't know the cost of goal line technology, but there is a lot of money in the game and I think goal line technology would help .It Is difficult for the officials, but we were on the wrong end of it today

Graham Alexander, Bradford City manager (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)

"These things happen over the course of a season, but it was an important decision that would have won us the game."

Salford were the dominant side in the first half without creating many chances against a solid home defence, but Bradford improved after the interval and thought they had won the game when Cook's effort appeared to cross the line before being cleared by Stefan Negro.

Alexander said: "I thought Salford were better than us in the first half, but the second half was more like it and we got better as the game went on . I thought we were excellent in the second half and created enough opportunities to win."

Bradford City: S Walker, Halliday, Baldwin, Byrne, Kelly, Wright (Pointon 70), Sarcevic, Smallwood, Pattison (Oduor 70), Cook, Kavanagh (Sanderson 71). Unused subs: Doyle (gk), J Walker, Smith, Shepherd.

Salford City: James, Ashley (Cowards 83), Negru, Farnah, Stockton (Deckers 77), N'mal (McAleny 65), Woodburn (Taylor 76), Tilt, Chesters, Luamba (Lund 77), Garbutt.Unused subs: Young gk), Chester.