Grant McCann bemoans 'lady luck' as goal-shy Doncaster Rovers draw a blank

Doncaster boss Grant McCann says his team just need a bit of “lady luck” in front of goal after they missed the chance to close the gap on leaders Port Vale.

Rovers remain third in League Two after a goalless stalemate with Carlisle, a contest they shaded in terms of chances created without finding the finishing touch. A frustrating day saw the likes of Kyle Hurst and ex-Carlisle man Jordan Gibson come close for Rovers, who saw defender Jay McGrath dismissed in stoppage time for a second yellow card.

McCann’s men have now scored just twice in their last three league outings.

“I thought on the whole it was a really good performance from us today,” said McCann.

“We were coming to face a team that are strong in possession and are starting to build under Mike (Williamson) so we knew we couldn’t let that happen. We wanted to be forceful and aggressive and I thought we did that the whole game.

“I thought some of our play was great at the top end of the pitch. I think we’re struggling in front of goal at the minute and I just think we need a bit of lady luck to shine on our side because the amount of blocks and top-class goalkeeper saves we’re seeing over the last few games is insane.

“The save today from their goalkeeper (Gabe Breeze) to deny Kyle Hurst was a top save.”

Carlisle: Breeze, Hayden (Ellis 77), Lavelle, Mellish, Burey (Kelly 86), Guy (McGeouch 86), Harper, Williams (Neal 71), Sadi, Harris (Vela 71), Adu-Adjei. Unused substitutes: Lewis, Armstrong.

Doncaster: Sharman-Lowe, Olowu, McGrath, Senior, Sterry (Sbarra 80), Kelly, Bailey, Maxwell (Nixon 68), Molyneux, Hurst (Gibson 68), Sharp (Ironside 68), Sbarra (Anderson 90). Unused substitutes: Lawlor, Broadbent.