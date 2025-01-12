Grant McCann challenges Doncaster Rovers to transfer 'benchmark' win at Hull City to league

Grant McCann has called on his Doncaster Rovers players to transfer their FA Cup heroics to League Two after they came through a "benchmark" game.

It makes them the first team from the division to progress to the fourth round, and only one of two Yorkshire clubs to reach that stage, along with Leeds United.

Hull had much more of the ball, but Hull did well to keep them at arm's length for long spells, having opened the scoring when Luke Molyneux pounced on a poor touch by Ryan Giles.

It was a shot in the arm for a team whose league form has faltered lately, with only three wins from the previous 13 games.

"We'd love to have a cup run because financially it's tremendous for the football," said McCann.

"The league's our bread and butter. That's the most important thing for us but this is a nice bonus or us and hopefully we can use it as a springboard to be a bit more consistent.

"Over the last nine or 10 games we haven't been consistent enough. Win, lose, draw, win, lose draw, it's not what we're about so we need to get back to that consistency of performance that can keep up challenging.

"Walsall have gone, they've won eight games in the division but we know we can do that., we showed that last season. That's our focus, the next game, Gillingham – can we go there and put three points on the board. it's going to be hard, it's Jon Coleman's first game and we're a little bit in the dark about what they're going to do and who he's going to play but we're focused on us.

"I said to the players before the game it's a really good benchmark for us because if we can get out of our division there's teams at the top end of League One like Birmingham and Huddersfield on a par with the Hulls so it gives us an indication of how close we are or how far we are away.

"For large spells I felt we held our own, we were strong in our shape, we were hard to beat but that's just a little benchmark to try and springboard us for the rest of the season.

"They had loads of the ball so we had to be strong win one-v-one duels and crosses into the box, give and goes and we did do that for large spells of the game.

"We've just got to build off the performance today and take it into the remaining league games."

Goalkeeper Teddy Sharman-Lowe, on loan from Chelsea, made an excellent save from Alfie Jones in extra-time, and also denied the substitute in the shoot-out, giving Harry Clifton the chance to win it. He did.

"I don't think Alfie will want to see Teddy for a while again!" smiled McCann, who signed the defender for Hull. "It was a great strike from Alfie (in extra-time).

"We all thought it was in, it looked like it was going in the top corner, but when you're 6ft 4in like Teddy is and you can spring like he can, he showed why he's at Chelsea. He came for crosses, his kicking, his penalty save, his save from Alfie Jones, he was really good."

McCann gave a first start to January signing Rob Street, and introduced Ethan Ennis – loaned from Manchester United on Friday – from the bench. He hopes to make a third signing of the window soon.