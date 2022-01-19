Grant McCann delighted Hull City's uncertainty is over but his goes on after 2-0 win over Blackburn Rovers

NEW OWNER: Acun Ilicali is welcomed to Hull City by a young fan

Acun Ilicali officially completed his takeover over the Championship club on Wednesday evening, the day after coach McCann and his players had been informed. With the Northern Irishman yet to speak to the new owner, who has been waiting to rubber-stamp the deal for month, it seems he is unlikely to come on the journey but if the 2-0 win over Blackburn Rovers was his final game in charge, he signed off in good style.

George Honeyman opened the scoring and hit the woodwork twice in the second half either side of Tom Eaves's towering header. Ryan Longman set up both goals.

The mood at the MKM Stadium was lifted by the news, and the performance a world away from Sunday's dismal defeat at home to Stoke City, which was the Tigers' sixth game without a win.

"It is difficult," said McCann when asked about the uncertainty lifting. "I think the Stoke game probably affected everybody and it was maybe the reason for a flat performance.

"Once we gave the boys a bit of clarity, I think it showed in the performance tonight.

"They are the in-form team in the division and we've kept them quiet apart from a 15, 20-minute spell that kept them strong.

"I couldn't be more pleased for them.

"It was a very good win.

"They (Blackburn) are the in-form team in the division, it's a brilliant job Tony (Mowbray)'s done with them this season and we've kept them quiet apart from a 15, 20-minute spell in the second half when they came on strong and we had to stand up against it, make a lot of blocks and defend our box.

"I couldn't be more pleased for the lads tonight. It felt nice, the stadium was bouncing, it was rocking with the news beforehand which is exciting for every fan, I'm sure.

"It felt like a proper game tonight.

"We had some good chances, George hit the crossbar, Ryan's missed a very good chance he would usually put away, Keane (Lewis-Potter) missed a good chance (he missed three). We can't complain, it's 2-0, it's a clean sheet, it's a very good victory for us.

"I thought technically the boys were really good, they carried out the plan to a tee.

"We tried to play with the two 10s, Honeyman and Keane, behind Tom Eaves. We knew they were very strong, probably the strongest team in the division in the midfield area, so we wanted to try and smother that area and get Keane Lewis-Potter in behind them and we did that and it worked well for us in the first goal."

McCann was unable to answer any questions about his future, or what might happen in the rest of a transfer window Hull are yet to sign a player in but surely now will.