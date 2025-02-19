Grant McCann hails Doncaster Rovers' performance on a 'shocking' pitch at Morecambe as promotion chasers move up to third in League Two

DONCASTER Rovers manager Grant McCann praised his promotion-chasing side for prevailing on a ‘shocking pitch’ as they dug out three precious League Two points in a single goal success at lowly Morecambe.

Rovers dominated the opening 20 minutes and went in front, courtesy of a fourth goal in his loan spell from the impressive Rob Street, who caused the Shrimps no end of problems at times.

The visitors, on a dreadful surface, produced some good football in the circumstances, but couldn’t add a second goal and Morecambe grew into the game and started to cause problems with their direct style.

Rovers missed chances in the second period, with Street hitting the post and the game changed on 70 minutes when Jack Senior was sent off for a challenge on home player David Tutonda.

McCann’s side fielded considerable late pressure from the relegation-haunted Shrimps, but held out to claim their first ever double over the Red Rose side and follow up wins at nearby Fleetwood and Barrow.

McCann, whose side ended a run of three successive defeats in league and cup and moved up back into the automatic promotion positions after Notts County were pegged back by Colchester United, said: “I think the game had a bit of everything really on a shocking pitch.

"It was not conducive to good football and it was probably more conducive It was probably more conducive to bringing your beach towel and lying and waiting for the sun to come up!

"What we have done is get the job done and we could have been three or four nil up in the first 10 minutes with some of the opportunities we have had and we took a really good chance.

"In the second half, we knew they'd come at us and we had to be good on second balls and duels. They had (Marcus) Dackers (6ftt 7in striker) and put it from back to front.

"I was disappointed to lose Jack when we did but we stood firm and got the clean sheet.

"Truthfully, I'd rather keep the focus on the team. I don't really want to talk about that (red card). What we've done is show what a tight group we are and credit to the boys."