Grant McCann hails substitutes as Doncaster Rovers maintain winning start

Doncaster manager Grant McCann purred with delight over the impact of his substitutes after the late 2-1 win at Mansfield.

Stephen McLaughlin fired Mansfield ahead with a superb long-range strike in the 57th minute and McCann responded by introducing Robbie Gotts, Billy Sharp, Damola Ajayi, Jack Senior and Jordan Gibson.

That changed the flow of the game and Owen Bailey levelled after 76 minutes before poking home the winner in the sixth minute of stoppage time.

McCann said: “Tough game but it’s always a tough game at Mansfield. I felt first half we had the better opportunities in the game.

“Thimothee (Lo-Tutala) has made a really good save in the second half when (Will) Evans got in and then they score, they score a very good goal.

“I need to look back at it and see if we can do better from that, if we can get to the ball quicker. McLaughlin has done that over the years, he’s got a very good left foot. The subs again, the impact off the bench, it’s why we’ve created this squad this season. They’ve come on and they’ve turned the game for us.

“I know Bails (Owen Bailey) will get the credit with the goals but the impact of the lads coming off the bench and how strong we were, we looked in the ascendency. I could feel we were going to get the goal and when we got the goal I could feel we were going to get the winner.