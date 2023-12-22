Grant McCann hoping Doncaster Rovers can be quick off mark in transfer window once more
On Wednesday Hull City announced the free transfer signing of former Rovers, Leeds United and Sheffield United striker Billy Sharp, and Harrogate Town agreed to sell Luke Armstrong to Carlisle United.
Neither will move until the transfer window officially opens on New Year's Day, but it shows clubs are not hanging about.
The speed with which McCann overhauled his squad at the start of the last window was impressive and with "four or five" ruled out for the season, he is keen to be quick off the mark again.
"We're actually ahead of steam on one or two signings so we're really pleased with the work we've done so far,” said McCann, whose side host Bradford City on Friday.
"We've been monitoring quite a few targets for three or four months and they know that, these players, their agents and clubs because we've had lots of conversations with them so I hope we can get lots of business done early."
