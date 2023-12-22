All Sections
Grant McCann hoping Doncaster Rovers can be quick off mark in transfer window once more

This week saw Yorkshire clubs make their first moves in the next transfer market and manager Grant McCann hopes Doncaster Rovers will not be far behind.
Stuart Rayner
By Stuart Rayner
Published 22nd Dec 2023, 17:00 GMT
Updated 22nd Dec 2023, 17:26 GMT
On Wednesday Hull City announced the free transfer signing of former Rovers, Leeds United and Sheffield United striker Billy Sharp, and Harrogate Town agreed to sell Luke Armstrong to Carlisle United.

Neither will move until the transfer window officially opens on New Year's Day, but it shows clubs are not hanging about.

The speed with which McCann overhauled his squad at the start of the last window was impressive and with "four or five" ruled out for the season, he is keen to be quick off the mark again.

"We're actually ahead of steam on one or two signings so we're really pleased with the work we've done so far,” said McCann, whose side host Bradford City on Friday.

"We've been monitoring quite a few targets for three or four months and they know that, these players, their agents and clubs because we've had lots of conversations with them so I hope we can get lots of business done early."

