Grant McCann hoping Doncaster Rovers can be quick off mark in transfer window once more

This week saw Yorkshire clubs make their first moves in the next transfer market and manager Grant McCann hopes Doncaster Rovers will not be far behind.

Neither will move until the transfer window officially opens on New Year's Day, but it shows clubs are not hanging about.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The speed with which McCann overhauled his squad at the start of the last window was impressive and with "four or five" ruled out for the season, he is keen to be quick off the mark again.

"We're actually ahead of steam on one or two signings so we're really pleased with the work we've done so far,” said McCann, whose side host Bradford City on Friday.