Hull City head coach Grant McCann claps fans after City's win at Oakwell on Saturday. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

The veteran, in his second spell at City, returned to the starting line-up against Peterborough United on October 20.

He was forced off after just under half an hour - having previously been sidelined with a separate hamstring injury which had kept him out since mid-September.

Huddlestone is the second player to suffer a recurrence of a hamstring issue this season.

Alfie Jones, making his comeback from injury, lasted 17 just minutes of last Wednesday's game at West Brom.

It prompted suggestions that the defender was brought back to the first-team fray too soon, with a scan late last week revealing that Jones will be out for an extended spell.

McCann stressed that the injury was in different area to the first issue suffered by Jones.

On whether Huddlestone will be in contention for Hull's resumption of Championship business at home to Birmingham City on November 20, McCann said: "Possibly. He's on the grass at the minute, but we have got to be careful with Tom and we don't want to be rushing anyone back.

"It's a hamstring injury and obviously, once we get the green light off the fitness coaches and the sports science team, he is good to go. We'll see how the next couple of weeks pan on.

"We know Alfie had ten days training leading into that (West Brom) game and I was so disappointed for him. Alfie and Tom are massive players for us.

"But I thought young Di'Shon and Greavesy (Jacob Greaves) were outstanding (at Barnsley) and it is sometimes good to take a young player out of the team to let them see, take a step back and go again."

City's excellent weekend win at Yorkshire rivals Barnsley provided McCann's troops with a significant boost in their relegation fight as they ended a run of five successive Championship losses in eye-catching fashion with their first away win - and goals - since the opening day of the season on August 7.

McCann commented: "We have had a good togetherness and unity in the group. At times, it can feel bad when you are losing games, but the belief has always reminded there from myself, the staff and players.

"We are still not getting carried away as it is just one win. But we need to try and build on the performances of the last two games, particularly defensively. Because if we get that right, we can be a threat going forward.