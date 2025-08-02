Grant McCann on his faith in Doncaster Rovers and Jamie Sterry injury update

Grant McCann was delighted to see Doncaster Rovers' patience pay off after a controlled win over Exeter City, but insisted he was always confident they would get the win their football deserved.

It took until the 88th minute for Luke Molyneux to break the deadlock from the penalty spot, but a 1-0 win was the right outcome.

This is the Grecians' fourth straight season in the third tier, as opposed to Doncaster's first back at the level after three years away.

But the home side looked every inch a League One side as they dominated the ball and made all the running.

"Controlled. Patient. Got our just rewards," was manager McCann's verdict at full-time.

"We were certainly the better team.

"I felt we had to be patient. They surprised us a little bit with their shape from the off.

"We saw them in a 3-5-2 in pre-season and when they built and played out from the back they tended to play with a 3-box-three (3-2-2-3). When they pressed in pre-season it was a 4-4-2, they didn't do that today.

BELIEF: Doncaster Rovers manager Grant McCann (Image: Tony Johnson)

"We had to be patient playing against a back five and a midfield three and a front two that can run. You have to be patient but you also have to be aware of the counter-attack.

"I thought defensively we were really good."

Particularly when substitute Damiola Ajayi hit defender Ed Turns when presented with plenty of empty net to aim at after 80 minutes, the home side could have been forgiven for thinking a goal was not going to come, but McCann says he always believed it would.

"I felt we had chances to win it," he said. "(In the) first half we had some really good opportunities.

FRACTURE: Doncaster Rovers right-back Jamie Sterry (Image: Tony Johnson)

"Glenn (Middleton) was excellent with the deliveries he put in, Mols (Molyneux) was looking threatening, Gottsy (Robbie Gotts) had a good chance, Damola had a really good chance where for whatever reason the defender got a block on it.

"I felt we deserved to win. A draw we would have been really disappointed given how much in control we were.

"I'm really pleased the boys kept going, and managed to get the goal with a good penalty from Mols."

The only real blot for Doncaster was Jamie Sterry, who appeared to be knocked out in a collision with Exeter goalkeeper Joe Whitworth.

"I think he's fractured his cheekbone," said McCann. "He will probably go in for surgery over the next day or two but the good thing is it'll not keep him out for long.

"He wouldn't have been available next week anyway because we used a concussion sub (to replace him).

"But I would imagine he will be back for the league game after that (Wycombe Wanderers at home).

"You see players playing with protective face masks and stuff like that. He's gone straight to hospital.