Grant McCann on how Doncaster Rovers found something extra in on-loan West Ham United midfielder

Doncaster Rovers fans can expect to see the best of Patrick Kelly when he returns from the latest international break now manager Grant McCann has provoked an extra dimension out of the midfielder.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 20-year-old has only started three League Two games since joining on loan from West Ham United just before the season began.

McCann felt he started to see the best of him last week when Kelly kicked off wins over Barrow and Grimsby Town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So it is a disappointment for Rovers that he will miss the visit of Crewe Alexandra because he will be representing Northern Ireland's under-21s against Azerbaijan in Ballymena.

The bitty early-season programme is a problem for all clubs affected by international call-ups, either because their games are called off or, like Doncaster, they have to plough on without a talented player or too.

There is another international break in November, when Doncaster host Salford City, but it is the last of 2024, and McCann is hopefully Kelly will have some rhythm by then.

"He's been really good the last couple of games and hopefully this is the last of it for him after these international games (because) it's been a bit stop-start for him," he said. "After these next games he only misses one for us, plays two for Northern Ireland and I think we'll see more consistency for him like he has in the last two games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"When we signed him we knew he’d be away for international games. We knew after this break we'd see a lot more of what PK can bring to the team. We've seen what his attributes, his travelling with the ball, his recoveries."

NATIONAL SERVICE: Patrick Kelly of Doncaster Rovers (right)

And McCann revealed how he was able to find a little extra from his player.

"I sat with him a couple of weeks back and asked him his strengths," he revealed.

"One of them I disagreed with him because I hadn't seen it yet. He was taken aback by it a little bit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was aggression, pressing, getting after the ball and recovering. I know he has that, he was excellent at that at West Ham, but sometimes when you step up to League Two it's a different type of challenge.

"Just showing him some of his numbers and where he is compared to the rest of the midfielders in terms of sprint distances and things like that, I think he was quite surprised but the last two games he's played he's gone through the roof on that.