Grant McCann on the former Doncaster Rovers manager who provides him with motivation

ASSESSING Doncaster Rovers' League One rivals in 2025-26, motivation is not hard to find for Grant McCann.

It is provided by several similar sized football clubs who are showcasing their ability to punch above their weight at this level. One is another club who resided in League Two not so long back in Stockport County.

Another in Leyton Orient are managed by one of McCann's predecessors at Rovers in Richie Wellens, who won the fourth tier with the O's in 2022-23 and reached the play-off final last season.

McCann, whose side made a winning start against Exeter City last weekend, said: "It’s great to see clubs like that doing well.

Doncaster Rovers manager Grant McCann.

"Orient were in the play-offs last year and I thought they were outstanding, particularly in the second half of the season after not such a good start. They showed their prowess to come really strong at the end, credit to Richie.

“Stockport came out of our league and won the league and have shown what’s possible with a decent bit of recruitment and team that is used to winning and a good togetherness. They had another really good season and I’m sure they will be feeling they have a really good chance of automatics this year.

"I think it’s an interesting and good league and we are pleased to be involved with it."

On the pitch, a play-off semi-final appearance followed by promotion and silverware represents real progress in McCann's second coming so far.

Leyton Orient manager and former Doncaster Rovers chief Richie Wellens.

It has been complimented by significant changes away from the pitch, which has galvanised the club, according to McCann.

He continued: "The football club, from when we first came in, is like night and day from top to bottom.

"Everyone who works or is involved with the club; there’s a real energy about the place again. That’s with the staff, players and everyone connected with it.

"There’s a really good feeling around the place. A new roof has gone on the gym and that’s given everyone a buzz, so that’s getting done.

"It just needed a revamp in terms of everything and that’s not just the buildings, but the whole place.

"With the help and support of Terry (Bramall) and Gavin (Baldwin), we’ve managed to get there. I couldn’t be more thankful really.