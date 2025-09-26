Grant McCann on where Doncaster Rovers' training ground focus will be after EFL Cup exit at Tottenham Hotspur

IT was the late Graham Taylor who used to say, very shrewdly, that set-pieces will always win and lose matches and that you ignore them at your peril.

Doncaster Rovers manager Grant McCann will know where he is coming from at the minute. He is someone who abhors sloppiness.

In Wednesday's EFL Cup tie at Tottenham Hotspur, Rovers - following on from their defensive inattention to set-play details against AFC Wimbledon four days earlier in the league - blotted their copybook again.

Spurs' opener from came directly from a corner and top Premier League sides like them hardly need any extra assistance.

Throughout the first half, a succession of flag-kicks from the excellent Xavi Simons caused widespread panic among Rovers' backline and McCann was nonplussed.

He wasn't with his side's offensive set-plays either and improving matters on both counts will be a theme at the club's Cantley Park training ground in the days and weeks ahead.

McCann said: "Not just that set-play (for the first goal), but I was disappointed with quite a few.

"We had clips to show the players at half-time because players are designated to mark and block and we were letting runners go too easy.

"It happened against Wimbledon as well and it is something we need to address.

"We have to get better and spend more time on the training ground and longer hours to make sure it comes second nature to them.

"As you could see the importance of set-plays last year and we were really good at them, both for and against. We have started the season okay in terms of 'for'. I think we can be better, but defensively, we have to be better."

Despite McCann's disappointment on that aforesaid topic, Rovers' much-improved second-half display when they almost 'nilled' a leading top-flight side before Brennan Johnson's flattering third with the last kick of the day was much more to McCann's liking.

While class certainly told in certain aspects in the first half on Wednesday, the visitors provided the club's loud and proud near 4,000-strong travelling support something to buy into on Rovers' first ever visit to the magnificent Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Getting on the scoresheet who have definitely been nice, that said, in a 3-0 reverse.

Still, there was plenty of context for Rovers. A quarter of a century ago this autumn, their capital visits were to the likes of Kingstonian and Hayes in the old Conference League.

McCann added: "There's a really good feeling about the club and the city at the minute and the fanbase has grown all the time.

"We've had an extra 2,500 season tickets from last year. I know we went up a league, but we just want to continue to grow the support. “The more supporters we have at home games, it gives the players a real bounce and to see 4,000 down (at Tottenham), particularly on a school night with people having to work the next day, is amazing.