Grant McCann is pleased his Doncaster Rovers players can concentrate on League Two promotion after a transfer window which went as planned for his club.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rovers added the three quality players he wanted, and moved others out to get loan time.

It means everyone knows where they stand ahead of Thursday's league game at Chesterfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I think it's been a positive (window) for us," said McCann. "Three players in and three players out to get some games has been really positive and something we envisaged at the start of the window.

RELIEVED: Doncaster Rovers manager Grant McCann is happy the transfer window is shut (Image: Bruce Rollinson)

"I'm pleased the window's shut, we can focus on what we need to do for the rest of the season.

"I've been at clubs before when players leave on transfer deadline day and it's not easy. It happened at Hull (in 2020) with Jarrod Bowen leaving on deadline day for West Ham and it was very difficult to replace one of the best wide forwards in the Championship. at the time.

"I've had a lot of ups and downs in windows, players brought to me that I didn't really want and players being sold when I didn't really want them to but I understood the situation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"What's pleasing at this football club is the communication here is good and we knew exactly what we wanted to do and what we wanted to make sure it was really straight forward for us.

LOANED OUT: Doncaster Rovers forward Kyle Hurst (Image: Bruce Rollinson)

"We worked on our signings for months prior to the window and we knew exactly who we wanted to move out to play some football."

Kyle Hurst was the only deadline-day mover, loaned to Scottish Championship side Queens Park.

"With Kyle, he just needed to play football," explained McCann.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I think he's picked the right club because he's gone with Callum Davidson and Barry Nicholson, who I know will help Kyle develop.

"Barry I've known for many years, my brother played with him at Rangers with him a long time and he's a really good coach. He'll look after him.

"It's a real good club, Queens Park, and they've got a game against my beloved Rangers (in the Scottish Cup) so hopefully Hursty has the best game ever and Rangers win!

"It takes him out of his comfort zone and being 10 minutes from the training ground. It's a different league and he has to find a way to be effective.