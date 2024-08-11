Doncaster Rovers waltzed into the 2024/25 season with swagger reminiscent of the second half of their previous campaign.

Grant McCann’s men appeared almost unbeatable in last season’s run-in, until Crewe Alexandra stopped Rovers in their tracks.

However, there was no sign of a play-off hangover as their League Two season was kicked off in style with a 4-1 win over Accrington Stanley.

The performance was more assured than awe-inspiring yet there was a feeling there is more to come.

Doncaster Rovers enjoyed a opening day victory over Accrington Stanley. Image: Bruce Rollinson

McCann said: “I thought first-half, we were a little but sloppy at times, particularly in possession, going forward and around the final third. But second-half, once we conceded, it was probably the kick up the backside we needed.”

Luke Molyneux grabbed the opening two goals, the first a composed finish to round off a slick move. The second was museum-worthy, a long-range stunner he had no right to score.

Jordan Gibson then weighed in with an audacious curling effort before Billy Sharp wrapped up the win with a poacher’s finish.

McCann said: “The first one's a really good move and it got cut back to Luke. The second one's a tremendous strike. He's such a talented player, Mols.

"The third goal, he's obviously played a great pass to Jordan, wriggled out and another great finish. Great to see Billy score his 250th EFL goal.”

Despite being willing to soak in the brilliance of Doncaster’s goals, McCann’s feet remained firmly on the ground.

McCann explained: “I was probably a bit too nice at half-time. I wasn't happy. I actually said to Cliff [Byrne, assistant] once we got out there and we conceded that I was a little bit too calm.

“But second-half, we came into it and grew into it after the goal and took the game away from them.”

Doncaster Rovers: Sharman-Lowe, Sterry, Wood, Anderson, Maxwell (Nixon 86); Broadbent (Clifton 75), Bailey; Molyneux, Hurst (Sbarra 61), Gibson (Yeboah 75); Ironside (Sharp 75).

Unused substitutes: Lawlor, Olowu.

Accrington Stanley: Kelly, Love, Rawson, O’Brien, Awe; Quirk, Whalley (Martin 90+1); Knowles (Woods 71), Conneely (Coyle 64), Walton (Costelloe 64); Mooney.

Unused substitutes: Isherwood, Henderson, Woods.