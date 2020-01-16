Grant McCann reveals Hull City's plans for the remainder of the January transfer window

Hull City might not be done just yet in the January transer window.

The Tigers completed the signing of Martin Samuelsen from West Ham United on Thursday morning, the versatile attacker following Liverpool loanee Herbie Kane through the door at the KCOM Stadium.

And while City boss Grant McCann says he is now happy with his lot, he isn't ruling out one more arrival, though refused to be drawn on the area of his squad that he still wants to strengthen.

"We are fine with what we've got at the minute. There may be one more coming in, but we're fine with what we've got," he said.

"You'll have to wait and see."

Outgoings are expected before the window slams shut on January 31, though McCann has re-iterated that midfielder Leo Da Silva Lopes will not be departing, despite interest from New York Red Bulls.

"We were very clear that Leo is not for sale. He's only been here four months and he's very happy here," the Tigers chief added.

"Apart from that [offer from New York] it has been quiet. The only focus for us is to try and get new clubs for David Milinkovic and Markus Henriksen. They're probably the main two.

"I know we're working very hard behind the scenes to try and make that happen. There's nothing as yet really, but everybody is trying.

"I know the clubs are trying and their representatives are trying. It's important that they go and play football, so we are trying."