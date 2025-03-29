Grant McCann reveals season is over for influential Doncaster Rovers defender in blow for League Two promotion chasers after Carlisle United win
Olowu has been troubled by the issue since the game at Bromley and he has now gone under the knife for surgery and it is set to be out for 12 to 14 weeks.
The ex-Arsenal man is out of contract in the summer and Rovers will continue to talk to him regarding fresh terms.
McCann also revealed that striker Joe Ironside will be out for a short spell following hernia surgery, but will return some time next month.
The Rovers chief said: "Joe Olowu is going to be out for the rest of the season. he has had an operation today and it’s a massive blow for us. It’s a similar sort of injury to Zain Westbrooke had on his thigh, so we will miss him.
"Joe Ironside had an operation on a double-hernia. It is not going to keep him out for too long, he should probably be a week to 10 days, so he will probably be back for the last three or four games.
"Jay (McGrath) is getting close. The game just came too soon for him. We are hoping he will be on the pitch on Monday with the rest of the team. James Maxwell’s toe is not healing quick enough.”
On his side’s win over the Cumbrians, thanks to goals from Owen Bailey, Jordan Gibson and sub Harry Clifton, he added: "It was a controlled performance from us. They have got some good players and Mark (Hughes) has got a tune out of hem, we had o be calm, controlled and patient at times, but when we got that first goal, I was pretty pleased to get it.
"I was delighted to go in 1-0 up a half-time as I know we are strong in the second half and I felt we were really good and scored two goals to take the game away from them.”
