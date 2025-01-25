Grant McCann says Doncaster Rovers got their just rewards in 1-0 win over Harrogate Town
The South Yorkshire club are third in League Two after an important if not overly-impressive 1-0 win over the Sulphurites.
Rovers had never beaten them in league football and nearly did not again, substitute Harry Clifton squirming a shot under goalkeeper James Belshaw on a day when the Doncaster had more of the ball but the visitors had the better chances.
"It was a tough game," said McCann. "We're really pleased with the three points. It's was just a bit of a scrappy game.
"I spoke to the players about just upping the quality a wee bit because I think we started the game really strongly but didn't create anything of note.
"Three games spring to mind where we didn't get the win and we played really well – Cheltenham, Bromley and Notts County.
"Echoing what I said last week, we've certainly played a lot better and lost but for me what was important is we're at the business end of the season now so the three points is all that matters.
"Certainly we can be better from a playing and a final-third point of view."
Clifton's strike on the turn was not the cleanest, but McCann was delighted for him.
"I think you get your just rewards in life when you do things properly and you're genuine," said McCann.
"I think that's what we have in the changing room, a genuine group of boys who will work hard, probably a bit like Simon (Weaver)'s.
"Harry practices that shot every single day, probably receiving 20, 30 balls with his back to goal.
"This is what I mean, you get your just rewards when you keep on working.
"Their goalkeeper will be disappointed he didn't save it. From my point I'm looking at Harry Clifton out my window in the afternoon doing that finish 20 or 30 times on his own."
