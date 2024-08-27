Grant McCann says Doncaster Rovers must pass their lesson as Everton show value of keeping the ball

Doncaster Rovers were shown the importance of keeping the ball as they were knocked out of the League Cup by Premier League opposition.

In many ways the 3-0 scoreline flattered hosts Everton, but they were better at the fine-margin moments which decide matches at their level.

And whilst Rovers manager Grant McCann rightly praised his side for their determined attitude, he told them at full-time they need to keep the ball better.

All Everton's goals came in the second half, from Tim Iroegbunam, Iliamn Ndiaye and Beto, whose introduction was crucial when Everton won last season's second-round tie between the teams in South Yorkshire.

Perhaps a bit of physical and mental weariness after chasing Everton in an opening 45 minutes when the Toffees had 60 per cent of the ball and hit a post right at the end through James Garner explained that, but McCann was in no mood for excuses.

"I think they came onto us a little bit more aggressively in the second half but we've got to be better than giving the ball away cheaply," he said.

"I expect big things of them and I always push them to be better.

"Their press was good and they changed their shape a little bit with (Dwight) McNeil in the 10 and (Iliman) Ndiaye on the left, which probably gave them a little bit more aggression in the middle of the pitch in terms of the press.

TACTICAL SWITCH: Everton moved Dwight McNeil inside in the second half

"I just think it was the moments in games, like when Jamie Sterry slips in the middle of the pitch and it ends up in our net for the Ndiaye goal.

"We had some good moments, maybe not as many as I'd like in the second half, But I'm proud of the players and the way they performed against a very good Everton team."

And with good reason after the way his side acquitted themselves, especially in a scoreless opening 45 minutes.

"I thought we were good first half, I thought we played well and kept the ball well, caused some problems, had a few efforts at their goal, particularly at set plays, we looked inventive," he said.

"But the second half probably sums up the difference in the quality. We lose the ball once or twice for the goals and they ends up in the back of our net.

"I spoke to the boys about the importance of keeping the ball, looking after the ball against higher opposition. I think we did that really well in the first half but in the second we came off it a little bit, went too long at times where we could play.