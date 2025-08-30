Grant McCann felt Doncaster Rovers' quality made the difference in a tight South Yorkshire derby with Rotherham United.

There was little in the game but it was decided by a wonderful ball in from left-back James Maxwell and a clever Owen Bailey header inside the far post.

The 1-0 win was Doncaster's fourth in six league games – their record in six in eight in all competitions so far this season as they made light of an injury to Luke Molyneux. The Millers have not won since the opening match f the campaign.

"It was a tight game as these derbies always tend to be," said McCann. "I felt we had the quality to win it. It was a tremendous ball from James Maxwell and a great run from Owen Bailey which he's making a real habit of.

"I felt Rotherham started better than us and were on top and we struggled to get through the press and over the press. But then for 30 minutes after that we controlled it into half-time, and Glenn Middleton hit the crossbar.

"The second half was pretty even but one thing this group has is a real intensity and belief to keep the ball out of the net. We hit the post through Tom Nixon but I was just really pleased to get the win."

The goals was Bailey's fifth already this season, but having turned down a £500,000 bid for Jay McGrath over the summer, McCann is confident Rovers will still have the midfielder in their ranks after Monday's 7pm transfer deadline barring an eye-popping bid.

"We just need to lock him up now before the window shuts!" he joked. "Even if there was (interest), none of our players are for sale. Our owners are very firm on that.

QUALITY: Doncaster Rovers manager Grant McCann (Image: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD)

"Unless someone comes in with £2m or £3m then there's not much you can do. But at this moment in time we're not looking to sell anyone.

"Owen's in top form. I'm really pleased to see the form Owen's in because he believes he can score from every cross or set-play."

Molyneux missed the game after injuring his ankle at Accrington Stanley in midweek.

"He was touch and go," said McCann. "We tried it a wee bit on Friday but he wasn't quite right.

MATCHWINNER: Owen Bailey (Image: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD)

"There was no point risking him in a game like this because one kick on it and he'd have probably been subbed early.

"It's important we get him right for next week, for the Bradford (Football League Trophy) game.

"It's quite sore and painful for him but it's not a break or fracture, it's a severe bruise that only he'll be able to tell us when he can put the boots back on.

"(Jamie Sterry) will play on Tuesday (after a fractured cheekbone and eye socket). I wanted to get him some game-time in that fixture with the mask on rather than in a league game. So that'll be good to get some minutes and he's more than ready now."