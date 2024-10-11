Grant McCann's anger as key Doncaster Rovers player's ban doubled to take in Bradford City game

Grant McCann has criticised the Football Association for not seeing the "human side" after doubling Tom Anderson's three-match ban for a red card against Chesterfield.

Anderson was sent off for violent conduct in the 3-0 home defeat, but admitted using threatening and abusive language to an official afterwards. As well as his six-game ban, he has been fined £3,000.

The central defender has already missed two matches but will be suspended up to and including the trip to Bradford City.

Rovers at least have Joseph Olowu back from injury at home to Crewe Alexandra on Saturday.

DISAPPOINTED: Doncaster Rovers manager Grant McCann

McCann felt the panel which heard Anderson's appeal should have shown more understanding.

“We thought we had a chance with the appeal,” he said.

"I'm disappointed that got sniffed away because there's ex-players on the appeal board and you're just hoping for some rationale behind it and to see the human side of it.

"Tom's one of the most honest boys you'll ever meet. He just lost his rag with the decision because he knows he hasn't done a lot wrong.

"They've probably looked at it as two separate incidents.

"I thought the sending off was harsh. We've seen different angles and thought we had a chance (of overturning the decision).

"Tom comes off the pitch and does come back to the fourth official but doesn't get anywhere near him. Cliff (Byrne, McCann's assistant) pulls him away.

"It's unfair, I really think it is. It should have been a warning to both players, maybe a yellow each. A six-game ban is a bit extreme."

With Richard Wood out with a fractured ankle, Owen Bailey had to drop alongside Jay McGrath, Doncaster's last centre-back standing, at Grimsby Town after Olowu felt a problem in the warm-up. They still won 3-0.

"Joe's trained all week," said McCann. "When he went up for a ball he felt a little spasm in his back."

Patrick Kelly is with Northern Ireland's under-21s, who host Azerbaijan in a Euro 2025 qualifier on Saturday. Former Hull City full-back Tom Nixon is making progress from an ankle injury.