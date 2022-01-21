Grant McCann's Hull City future set to be discussed with Acun Ilicali next week

McCann spoke to Ilicali, who completed his takeover of the club on Wednesday and Tan Kesler, who is expected to be the club's new director of football, briefly after Hull's impressive midweek victory over Blackburn Rovers.

Speculation regarding McCann's future has circulated since the Turkish media mogul was linked with the club and following his £30m takeover, some clarity may arrive shortly.

On whether he has spoken with Ilicali, McCann said: "Acun and Tan came to see me when I was doing the press conference after the (Blackburn) game, but the airport was closing and they had to quickly shoot back to Humberside (Airport) and I had a brief four or five-minute chat with Tan before he left.

Grant McCann.

"He said we will obviously look forward to seeing you at Bournemouth and sit down and have a chat next week.

"That is where we are, we are all looking forward to the game and can only control what we can control and want to se if we can take the performance on Wednesday evening into Saturday against a team who are probably expected to try and win the division and we are looking to the challenge.

"It is right with the way it has been done. It (takeover) has only been announced on Wednesday and I don't think it is right that people should be speaking to people when these things are happening.

"It has only come out on Wednesday and we have game after game after game at the minute, so in terms of respect and constantly focusing on games, there's a lot of other stuff going on behind the scenes."

"I am just focusing on this game on Saturday. What will be, will be and everything else will be taken care of one way or another. I love being at this football club and working with these group of players and that's where we're at."

McCann reports no transfer updates, although it is widely expected that Sheffield United midfielder Regan Slater will join City shortly, with Blades manager Paul Heckingbottom the deal was 'close' at his press conference on Thursday.

On the injury front, the likes of Mallik Wilks and Lewie Coyle are progressing well, according to McCann.