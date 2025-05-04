Grant McCann's prediction comes true as Doncaster Rovers are crowned champions

Doncaster Rovers Grant McCann lifts the trophy after the Sky Bet League Two match at Meadow Lane (Picture: PA)

Notts County 1 Doncaster Rovers 2 It might be worth asking Grant McCann for next week's lottery numbers.

After all, the Doncaster Rovers boss has a habit of seeing bold predictions come true. Back in January, his side were 15 points shy of then League Two leaders Walsall. Yet the Northern Irishman still believed it possible the Saddlers could be caught.

Four months later his dream has become a reality.

Saturday's 2-1 win at Notts County was a fitting end to the season as Rovers clinched the title by a four-point margin. Despite being chastised by some at the time, it says something that there's been a 22-point swing in favour of the South Yorkshire side with Walsall having to make do with the play-offs after being edged out of third spot by Bradford on a dramatic final day.

Doncaster Rovers players celebrates at the final whistle (Picture: Mike Egerton/PA Wire)

"I think you can do anything in life if you believe," the Northern Irishman said, when reminded of that now infamous quote. "I never thought I could run 10k a day in October but I did it! I tried to just keep everybody's minds focused on one task, and that was the title.

"We're the champions and that was our plan at the start of the season. And we've done it.

"It feels brilliant. Promotion is excellent and it doesn't come along often. But a league title means more. When you've that 'W' for winners next to your name, nobody can take that away from you.

"I told this to the boys and said whether you stay at this club or go elsewhere, people want winners. I'm buzzing for the boys because nobody can take this away from them.

"I thank all the fans too for their support today and this season."

A brace from Rob Street secured a 24th win of the season for Rovers, with Alasanna Jatta's stoppage time strike providing the scantest of consolation for the hosts.

"I thought we were fantastic first half," McCann reflected on the curtain-closing win. "Second half was a different type of test and we broke a couple of times.