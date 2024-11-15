'Great': Grant McCann on a season's first at Doncaster Rovers and Notts County admission after recent League Two draw

DONCASTER Rovers manager Grant McCann has witnessed the most rare and pleasing of sights this week in his second stint at the helm – a deserted treatment room at the club’s Cantley Park training base.

Rovers report a clean bill of health, although some players who are now back in training will take some time to be fully assimilated before being considered for first-team selection.

McCann, whose squad was beset by injuries in the first half of last season in particular, said: "There’s not one injured player in the dressing room, which is great.

"We had 24/25 players on the training ground this morning. Richard Wood out there as well. The physios have got a nice time now to relax and chill out!

Doncaster Rovers manager Grant McCann. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe.

"It was pleasing to see. It’s such a healthy place to be at this moment in time in terms of everyone fit. That’s hopefully how we will keep it as well.”

Rovers entertain Salford City on Saturday, with McCann seeking a repeat of last weekend’s sterling second half against fellow high-fliers Notts County, which he viewed to be the best that his side have played this term.

He added: "We feel like we are in a good place. I think the second half against Notts County was the best we have shown this season.

"I know we only scored one goal in the game, but we had some great opportunities and chances. The energy, aggression, tempo, intensity – everything that we speak about all the time, it has to come first before we can show our style of play in our game plan.