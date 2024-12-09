'Great progress': Bradford City manager provides positive update on former Aston Villa and Plymouth Argyle winger

BRADFORD City manager Graham Alexander has revealed that winger Tyreik Wright is making 'great progress' in his rehabilitation ahead of his return to the first-team fold.

The former Aston Villa and Plymouth Argyle player damaged his quad in training ahead of the FA Cup tie with Aldershot Town on November 2 and had been expected to be out until the New Year.

Offering an update on his progress, Alexander, whose side visit Stockport County in the last 16 of the northern section of the EFL Trophy on Tuesday night, said: "He’s made great progress and is probably slightly ahead of where he was expected to be.

"I speak to him each week and he’s so positive about it. He’s desperate to be out there.

Bradford City manager Graham Alexander speaks with Tyreik Wright during the Sky Bet League Two match against Newport County at Valley Parade earlier this season. Photo: Mike Egerton/PA Wire.

"He came here for a reason, he was desperate to stamp his mark as a senior, first-team player week in, week out with the club that he plays for.

"Unfortunately this injury has taken him out of action for a little bit but he’s doing everything he can to be back as they all are.

"I don’t think anyone is dragging their feet and hiding in the shadows. They all want to be out there helping the team.

"It’s good to see them when they come back out on the grass because we do miss them stuck away in the gym for months on end – and I’m sure they miss us.”

At the moment, Wright does not have too much company in the treatment room at City, with several players having either recently returned to the side or full training.

Alexander added: "Hopefully it stays that way for a long time. We’ve been severely hit and knowing they were quite a while away was a little bit disheartening.

"It wasn’t just a niggle. There were four or five we knew were out for a couple of months at least.

"Just seeing them back out with boots on, Ciaran Kelly as well looks really strong and determined.

"He’s been pushing himself for two weeks to be in front of us. He’s been begging the medical team to tell the gaffer he’s ready.