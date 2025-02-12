Greenholme House sponsors new kits for Burley Trojans U14 football team

Greenholme House Care Home is delighted to announce its sponsorship of Burley Trojans U14 football teams.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The sponsorship will last for two years and provide brand-new kits for all three teams and training jackets for their coaches.

Greenholme House Care Home, the latest addition to the Avery Healthcare portfolio based in Ilkley, opened in January 2025 and is committed to supporting the local community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This partnership ensures that young players can take to the pitch with confidence, proudly wearing their new kits featuring the Greenholme House logo.

Greenholme House Care Home has also sponsored Burley Trojans U14 coaches with new jackets.

Burley Trojans FC, an FA-accredited grassroots club, has been a cornerstone of the Burley-in-Wharfedale community since 1935.

With over 400 registered players, the club offers a supportive environment for children and adults alike to develop their football skills, stay active, and enjoy the beautiful game.

The club fields teams across various age groups, from junior boys and girls (ages 5-18) to Men's, Ladies, and Veterans teams.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Donna Laird, General Manager of Greenholme House Care Home, expressed her excitement about the sponsorship. She said: “Burley Trojans are a fantastic asset to our community, and we are privileged to support them by providing new kits for their U14 teams. We wish the teams the very best of luck for the rest of this season and beyond – we know they’ll give it 110% on the pitch!”

Greenholme House Care Home has sponsored Burley Trojans U14 football teams with new kits.

Richard Hawney, Club Secretary of Burley Trojans FC, welcomed the partnership by stating: “We are thrilled that Greenholme House Care Home has chosen to support our U14 teams by sponsoring their new kits. Partnering with local businesses is vital for our club’s growth, and we are incredibly grateful for their generosity."