Grimsby Town 0 Doncaster Rovers 3: Jordan Gibson at the double in away win

By PA reporter
Published 5th Oct 2024, 15:15 GMT
Jordan Gibson scored twice as Doncaster Rovers coasted to a 3-0 win over 10-man Grimsby Town.

Luke Molyneux also got in on the act, while Harvey Rodgers was sent-off for the Mariners.

Gibson made it 1-0 in the second minute, scoring at the second attempt after beating the offside trap and initially being thwarted by defender Lewis Cass.

Grant McCann's Doncaster Rovers swept Grimsby Town aside. | Jan Kruger/Getty Images

Molyneux, who teed up that opener, put Doncaster in control when he found the bottom corner with a left-foot strike in the 10th minute, and things went from bad to worse for Grimsby in a frantic 90 seconds in the run-up to half-time.

Firstly, Gibson took advantage of a loose clearance to fire home his second, before Rodgers saw red in the aftermath for what were deemed to be excessive protests towards referee Edward Duckworth.

Doncaster kept their opponents at arm’s length to complete a routine victory.

