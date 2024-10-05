Grimsby Town 0 Doncaster Rovers 3: Jordan Gibson at the double in away win

Jordan Gibson scored twice as Doncaster Rovers coasted to a 3-0 win over 10-man Grimsby Town.

Luke Molyneux also got in on the act, while Harvey Rodgers was sent-off for the Mariners.

Gibson made it 1-0 in the second minute, scoring at the second attempt after beating the offside trap and initially being thwarted by defender Lewis Cass.

Grant McCann's Doncaster Rovers swept Grimsby Town aside. | Jan Kruger/Getty Images

Molyneux, who teed up that opener, put Doncaster in control when he found the bottom corner with a left-foot strike in the 10th minute, and things went from bad to worse for Grimsby in a frantic 90 seconds in the run-up to half-time.

Firstly, Gibson took advantage of a loose clearance to fire home his second, before Rodgers saw red in the aftermath for what were deemed to be excessive protests towards referee Edward Duckworth.