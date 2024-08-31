Grimsby Town 2 Bradford City 1: Mariners make it two from two with win over Bantams

Grimsby Town made it two wins from two on home soil to start the League Two season after beating Bradford City 2-1.

The hosts went ahead in the 28th minute through captain Danny Rose, who swept home the loose ball from a free-kick delivery that Bradford goalkeeper Sam Walker could not claim.

Grimsby then had a great chance to double their lead in the first half, but Evan Khouri blazed his shot over the bar from close range after the ball had been cut back from the left side by Denver Hume.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Graham Alexander's Bradford City were beaten by Grimsby Town. | Gareth Copley/Getty Images

But Grimsby were able to celebrate a second goal two minutes after the break, with Jason Dadi Svanthorsson sliding in his first goal for the club from close range after Kieran Green had played him in from the right channel.

The Bantams pulled one back in the 78th minute as half-time substitute Olly Sanderson followed in on Clarke Oduor’s deflected effort which Jordan Wright saved.