Grimsby Town v Bradford City: New striker signing intent on 'causing mayhem' after joining from Premier League

AS first statements go, new Bradford City signing Olly Sanderson's pledge to 'cause mayhem' is a head-turner.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bantams followers could get their first look at their new loan arrival at Blundell Park on Tuesday evening with the Fulham frontman having already made a positive impression upon Graham Alexander.

On joining City for the 2024-25 campaign, Sanderson bullishly said: “I am an aggressive striker. I like to run in behind and cause mayhem and, ultimately, score goals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I am really happy to be here, and am looking forward to pushing on and striving towards achieving promotion.”

Latest Bradford City signing Olly Sanderson. Picture courtesy of BCAFC.

Offering his thoughts on his seventh summer signing, Alexander commented: "There was competition for his signature and I was honest with him and said he'd have to fight for his place.

"He still took on that challenge and we're delighted to get him in. It's the first chance we had (on Monday) to see him train with the boys and he looks really sharp.

"He has energy, enthusiasm, an eye for goal and an end product and is a young player who is hungry and wants to compete and have a successful career and is highly rated at Fulham.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The fact that City, despite one of the biggest squads in the division, still had the wherewithal to bring in Sanderson also represented a bit of a statement, according to Alexander.

The City boss added: "For me, even though it is part of a squad that is strong in number, I still feel we needed to improve in that (forward) area.

"I am glad that the club was in a position to go and do the business without having to trade.

"That’s really important in that we are not in a position where we have to get people out to bring people in.