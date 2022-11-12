Grimsby Town v Doncaster Rovers: Danny Schofield eyes atonement at old rival

They make the short trip down the M180 to Blundell Park, where they will be backed by a sell-out away contingent of 1,237 fans.

On the back of an embarrassing result last time out in the FA Cup against National League North side King's Lynn, the fact that Rovers find themselves pitted into a high-profile fixture which has the feel of a derby is no bad thing according to Schofield.

It would certainly be a decent venue to record his first away win as Rovers chief, with Doncaster-born Schofield mindful of that.

He said: "I think so. You are always looking for a response and to try and build momentum. The performances in the training sessions of the players have been really good. We obviously had a disappointing one against King's Lynn, but sometimes it is football and it is how you respond next which counts.

"I do remember those (previous) games with Grimsby and it is local. I have been to that stadium many times to watch football games and we will have a strong travelling support and it should be a good game."

Despite last weekend's blow, positivity has been abundant in training this week according to Schofield, with drawing strength from inevitable adversity being the key to any successful team.

He added: "Football mirrors your journey in life. Sometimes it’s tough and everyone finds it tough sometimes. You get down, but have to train your mind to be positive in these moments.