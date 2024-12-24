Grimsby Town v Harrogate Town: Hard work the only answer with reinforcements on the horizon
Forwards Eno Nto, Admiral Muskwe and James Daly all missed Saturday's 2-0 defeat to Walsall. Nto will not be at Grimsby Town on Boxing Day, Daly should be and Muskwe could go either way for a match Josh March is suspended for.
With money banked from their FA Cup run, Harrogate plan a signing as soon as the transfer window opens on New Year's Day and more to come, but until then they have to roll their sleeves up.
"JD (Daly) pulled out of training on Thursday with a hamstring injury and the other two are groin injuries," revealed Weaver. "Ade trained on Monday, Eno is not going to be fit, James Daly, hopefully he'll be fine.
"We've agreed a deal for a player to come in immediately. We're excited about that one and we're in talks with a couple more."
Weaver says hard work is the key, now and forever.
"We always stress the importance of that to our players, that's why we've got here," he said.
