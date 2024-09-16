Guiseley could host big-name opponents after FA Cup third qualifying round draw
The Northern Premier League club were first out of the hat and paired with the winners of Tuesday's replay between Newcastle Town and Scunthorpe United.
Conference North Scunthorpe, managed by former Doncaster Rovers player and caretaker manager Andy Butler, will be strong favourites to progress at home to eighth-tier Newcastle.
And the former Football League are the best-supported side at this stage of the competition, with average league gates of 4,441 so far this season. They will be sure to bring a big following if they travel to Nethermoor Park on September 28.
Guiseley beat 1874 Northwich in the second qualifying round.
Farsley Celtic have been handed a trip to Wythenshawe Town who, like Newcastle Town, play in Division One West of the Northern Premier League. Farsley are two tiers above in Conference North.
The Celt Army, who recently appointed Pav Singh as head coach, saw off Hallam 3-1 in the last round.
Scarborough Athletic will be on the road against eight-tier opposition if they are able to win their replay against Dunston. They face either Newton Aycliffe or Warrington Rylands.
Winners will receive £5,625 and be one game away from joining the competition proper, losers receive £1,875.
Unlike in the competition proper, there are replays if scores are level after 90 minutes.
DRAW: Guiseley v Newcastle Town or Scunthorpe United; Stockton Town v Chester; Radcliffe v Bury; Southport v Curzon Ashton; Wythenshawe Town v Farsley Celtic; Darlington v Gainsborough Trinity; Newton Aycliffe or Warrington Rylands v Dunston or Scarborough Athletic; Spennymoor Town v Chorley; Macclesfield v Witton Albion; Buxton or Barwell v Kidderminster Harriers; Brentwood Town or Leiston v Hornchurch; Haringey Borough or Witham Town v Lowestoft Town; Shifnal Town or Redditch United v Rugby Town or Hednesford Town; Harborough Town v Leamington; Biggleswade Town v Spalding United or Alfreton Town; Royston Town v Peterborough Sports; Biggleswade v Canvey Island; St Ives Town v Kettering Town; Rushall Olympic v Anstey Nomads; Chelmsford City v Bromsgrove Sporting; Gorleston or Barking v St Albans City; Bishop’s Stortford v Hereford or Ilkeston Town; Worksop Town v King’s Lynn Town; Salisbury v Bath City; Cray Wanderers or Wingate & Finchley v Hastings United; Chertsey Town v Ashford United; Worthing v Dartford; Winchester City or Hungerford Town v Weymouth; Margate v Horsham; Tonbridge Angels v Walton & Hersham; Taunton Town v Amersham Town; Sittingbourne v Plymouth Parkway; Chatham Town v Chichester City or Slough Town; Bishop’s Cleeve v Chesham United; Brackley Town v Ramsgate; Herne Bay v Maidstone United; Oxford City v Gosport Borough or Gloucester City; Carshalton Athletic v Melksham Town or Banbury United; Boreham Wood v Larkhall Athletic; Chippenham Town v Weston Super Mare.
