Guiseley could host big-name opponents after FA Cup third qualifying round draw

Guiseley have potentially been handed a plum home draw in the third qualifying round of the FA Cup.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Northern Premier League club were first out of the hat and paired with the winners of Tuesday's replay between Newcastle Town and Scunthorpe United.

Conference North Scunthorpe, managed by former Doncaster Rovers player and caretaker manager Andy Butler, will be strong favourites to progress at home to eighth-tier Newcastle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And the former Football League are the best-supported side at this stage of the competition, with average league gates of 4,441 so far this season. They will be sure to bring a big following if they travel to Nethermoor Park on September 28.

THE PRIZE: The world famous FA Cup

Guiseley beat 1874 Northwich in the second qualifying round.

Farsley Celtic have been handed a trip to Wythenshawe Town who, like Newcastle Town, play in Division One West of the Northern Premier League. Farsley are two tiers above in Conference North.

The Celt Army, who recently appointed Pav Singh as head coach, saw off Hallam 3-1 in the last round.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scarborough Athletic will be on the road against eight-tier opposition if they are able to win their replay against Dunston. They face either Newton Aycliffe or Warrington Rylands.

Winners will receive £5,625 and be one game away from joining the competition proper, losers receive £1,875.

Unlike in the competition proper, there are replays if scores are level after 90 minutes.