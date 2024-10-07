Hakeem Odoffin says Rotherham United have made progress in the last three matches: now they need to turn it into a run.

The Millers have back-to-back wins for the first time since October 2022, following up a League One draw at Shrewsbury Town with their first away victory since November 2022, then Saturday's 2-1 success at home to Reading.

Odoffin, who headed the winner against the Royals, says the progress is palpable.

After Tuesday's Football League Trophy game at home to Newcastle United Under-21s, they are at Peterborough United, then host Wrexham.

"There's been some results we've not been happy about (this season) but in the last three games getting seven points we've shown what our goal is," said Odoffin.

"There's been performances where we've been value for wins but if you don't get it, that's all anyone will remember.

"I'm proud of the way the boys have performed these last few games. In the next few it's just about picking up those points.

"Saturday’s win is something we can take confidence from.

Hakeem Odoffin celebrates his matchwinner against Reading (Picture: James Brailsford)

"It's been about being able to see what we've been doing well, which is creating chances and getting in the right spot. Then it's about putting them away."

Odoffin converted a Joe Rafferty cross shortly after Sam Nombe's equaliser, having headed a Reece James centre wide in the first half.