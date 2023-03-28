Halifax Town manager Chris Millington believes standards have been set to beat Aldershot Town

Manager Chris Millington says Halifax Town have "set the standards" in recent weeks and if they meet them at home to Aldershot Town on Tuesday they will get their reward.

Although the Shaymen lost 2-0 at promotion-chasing Chesterfield on Saturday it was their first defeat in six matches.

They do, however, need to start scoring more goals, with just 35 in 38 league games.

Overall, though, Millington is happy and looking to open a gap to the Shots, who trail them only on goal difference, and the Conference relegation zone.

STANDARDS: Halifax Town manager Chris Millington

"Aldershot being below us, we need to come out of that game with a bit more daylight between us ideally," said Millington.

"If the lads are able to perform to the standards they've set in recent weeks then there's no reason why we shouldn't win.

"Hard work and endeavour is a minimum requirement but I would argue in recent weeks we've outworked teams, run harder, been more aggressive out of possession, we've been aggressive with the ball. I heard it off the Chesterfield fans after the game."

The gap to the bottom four stands at six points ahead of a near-full programme on Tuesday.

February's 5-0 win over Wealdstone is the only time Halifax have scored more than once in the Conference since New Year's Day.

"There's somewhere between eight and 10 games this season where we've outworked teams, outplayed them, earned the right to say we deserved a win and not actually come away with the win," argued Millington.