Halifax Town v Oldham Athletic: Why Chris Millington is not concerned by low-scoring start to season

Chris Millington says he can see his Halifax Town players growing into the new season and believes the goals will come – hopefully at home to Oldham Athletic on Tuesday.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Shaymen have only scored five in their opening seven Conference games, drawing a blank in Saturday's stalemate at Hartlepool United, but the manager is convinced it will turn.

"Flo Hoti's only a couple of games back, Billy Waters has just had his first game since the back end of last season (having joined on loan from Wrexham), Scott High's come into the club last week (on loan from Huddersfield Town), Andrew Oluwabori is now getting the attention of two or three defenders,” he pointed out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"So the players are learning how to deal with things and get into the flow this season, but it'll come.

"There's a lot of quality in the team and if we play as well as that with the ball, then there won't be many games when we don't score.

"We knew August was going to be difficult anyway because of the opposition we were going to face, but it was made even tougher by injury problems.

"Now we're seeing all the different aspects of our play coming together."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And Millington expects a midweek Roses game on home turf to produce the sort of atmosphere that can help against former Premier League opponents.

PATIENCE: Halifax Town manager Chris Millington

"The Shay when there's a decent away following – there's no place better," he said.