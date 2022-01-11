FC Halifax Town 1 Grimsby Town 0: Matty Warburton on the spot for Shaymen

Jordan Maguire-Drew brought a save from Sam Johnson within the first three minutes, before Kieran Green’s piledriver from 25 yards whizzed just wide.

Luke Waterfall should have hit the target with a header from a corner shortly before the break, with Grimsby offering little evidence as to why they’d lost their last six on the road.

Key man John McAtee, who returned for Grimsby for his first appearance since December 4, was given far too much time to take aim from outside the box, with Johnson parrying his shot and the rebound scrambled behind.

FC Halifax Town.

Waters, looking really sharp, swapped roles with Jamie Allen, who had started up-front in place of the rested Matty Stenson.

However, his last act before being taken off was to win Town a penalty when he was dragged down, moments after Green had brought a fine save from Max Crocombe.