Kidderminster 2 FC Halifax Town 0: Shaymen’s long FA Cup wait goes on

Halifax keeper Sam Johnson. Picture: Jim Fitton

Kidderminster was already the location of one of the greatest days in Halifax’s history when promotion was clinched here in 1998.

But this was certainly a day to forget for The Shaymen, whose 33-year wait for a place in the third round goes on.

There had been a warning before Kidderminster took the lead when the hosts made inroads down the left of the Town defence, requiring Sam Johnson to come off his line and clear unconvincingly.

But a minute later, Hemmings got in behind the Halifax defence down the right flank, and his low cross was converted across goal from six yards by Morgan-Smith.

It went from bad to worse when Kidderminster’s tenacity kept the ball alive inside the Halifax box after Jack Senior’s attempted clearance, and Hemmings turned near the penalty spot to lash the ball high into the net.

It was better from the visitors after the restart, with Tyrell Warren getting forward effectively down the right, Kieran Green driving upfield with the ball and Halifax just generally pushing further forward with more players inside the Kidderminster half.

By the hour mark, Town had regained some control and composure, but it was threatening to be too little, too late, with the Kidderminster goalkeeper yet to be tested.

Another penalty appeal for a foul on Warren was denied in the dying minutes amid some late Town pressure.

But anything other than a Kidderminster win would have been grossly unfair.

Kidderminster: Simpson, Penny, Cameron, Bajrami, Richards, Austin, Bonds, Carrington, Sterling, Hemmings, Morgan-Smith. Unused substitutes: Lowe, Foulkes, Martin, Freemantle, White, Emery, Tolley, Bastable, Lissimore.

Halifax: Johnson, Warren, Debrah (Bradbury 46), Maher, Senior, Green, Spence (Woods 67), Slew (Gilmour 85), Vale (Newby 59), Warburton (Summerfield 59), Waters. Unused substitutes: Scott, Swaby-Neavin, Benn, Cooke.

Referee: B Huxtable (England).

Substitute Luke Jephcott grabbed a late winner for Plymouth to beat Rochdale 2-1 and book a place in the third round of the FA Cup.