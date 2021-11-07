Magnificent seven as FC Halifax Town enjoy goals blitz

It would probably be quicker to list who didn’t score, with Tyrell Warren, Josh Kelly, Matty Warburton and Emile Acquah making it 2-2 before Kian Spence and Billy Waters gave Town a two-goal cushion, only for Acquah to score again before half-time.
Waters and Jordan Slew put Halifax 6-3 ahead, Kelly got another one back and then Elliot Newby came off the bench to add a seventh.
The madness began when Warren headed Town in front with his first goal for the club.
But just two minutes later, a cross-shot from Sam Barratt was spilled by Sam Johnson, and the rebound was turned in by Kelly.
But The Shaymen restored their lead as Jack Senior and Billy Waters set-up Warburton to blast a superb shot into the far corner.
Maidenhead cancelled it out, this time through Acquah. After a comparative goal drought of 18 minutes, Spence fired Town back into the lead from 25 yards before Slew found Waters, and Town’s top-scorer finished coolly past James Holden from an angle.
But even then, there was still time for one more goal before half-time, via Acquah.
Waters converted a cross from the right to notch Town’s fifth before Slew netted.
Maidenhead snatched a goal back through Kelly, before substitute Newby then netted his side’s seventh with a good finish low into the corner from inside the box.
Halifax: Johnson, Warren (Swaby-Neavin 80), Maher, Bradbury, Senior, Green, Spence, Slew, Warburton (Summerfield 67), Vale (Newby 71), Waters. Unused substitutes: Scott, Debrah.
Maidenhead: Holden, Mingi, Massey, Parry, Beckwith, Adams (Burley 46), Ferdinand, Barratt (Sparkes 63), Upward (Asonganyi 74), Acquah (Smith 74), Kelly (Blissett 67). Unused substitutes: Lovett, Wells, Smile, Sparkes.
Referee: J Miles(England).