Magnificent seven as FC Halifax Town enjoy goals blitz

FC Halifax Town progressed to the second round of the FA Cup after an astonishing 7-4 win over Maidenhead at The Shay.

By Tom Scargill
Sunday, 7th November 2021, 4:59 pm
FC Halifax Town

It would probably be quicker to list who didn’t score, with Tyrell Warren, Josh Kelly, Matty Warburton and Emile Acquah making it 2-2 before Kian Spence and Billy Waters gave Town a two-goal cushion, only for Acquah to score again before half-time.

Waters and Jordan Slew put Halifax 6-3 ahead, Kelly got another one back and then Elliot Newby came off the bench to add a seventh.

The madness began when Warren headed Town in front with his first goal for the club.

But just two minutes later, a cross-shot from Sam Barratt was spilled by Sam Johnson, and the rebound was turned in by Kelly.

But The Shaymen restored their lead as Jack Senior and Billy Waters set-up Warburton to blast a superb shot into the far corner.

Maidenhead cancelled it out, this time through Acquah. After a comparative goal drought of 18 minutes, Spence fired Town back into the lead from 25 yards before Slew found Waters, and Town’s top-scorer finished coolly past James Holden from an angle.

But even then, there was still time for one more goal before half-time, via Acquah.

Waters converted a cross from the right to notch Town’s fifth before Slew netted.

Maidenhead snatched a goal back through Kelly, before substitute Newby then netted his side’s seventh with a good finish low into the corner from inside the box.

Halifax: Johnson, Warren (Swaby-Neavin 80), Maher, Bradbury, Senior, Green, Spence, Slew, Warburton (Summerfield 67), Vale (Newby 71), Waters. Unused substitutes: Scott, Debrah.

Maidenhead: Holden, Mingi, Massey, Parry, Beckwith, Adams (Burley 46), Ferdinand, Barratt (Sparkes 63), Upward (Asonganyi 74), Acquah (Smith 74), Kelly (Blissett 67). Unused substitutes: Lovett, Wells, Smile, Sparkes.

Referee: J Miles(England).

