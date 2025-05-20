Harrison Male happy to be York City's calming presence

Stuart Rayner
By Stuart Rayner

Chief Football Writer

Published 20th May 2025, 17:52 BST
Updated 20th May 2025, 18:11 BST
Harrison Male thinks no one is looking down on him now after a season as a calming presence in York City's promotion push.

At 6ft 2in, Male is relatively small by the standards of modern goalkeepers but after joining from relegated Dorking in the summer, he kept 19 clean sheets during a regular season where the Minstermen finished second in the league.

Halifax Town's Sam Johnson had the next best record, with 14 shut-outs.

Set-pieces and aerial balls are a big part of Conference football, but not one that intimidates 24-year-old Male.

PROMOTION AMBITIONS: York City (Image: Stuart Rayner)placeholder image
PROMOTION AMBITIONS: York City (Image: Stuart Rayner)

"Do it and I'll come and take the first ball and they'll think twice about doing it," he says.

"I think as the season's gone on I've proven height's not a big factor.

"I'm happy how it's gone up to now. I feel like I've been consistent throughout the season. That's what I've tried to bring – someone consistent at the back who people can rely on."

The Leeds United product, who had a loan spell at Tadcaster Albion, is enjoying the pressure of life at York, where promotion back to the Football League is demanding. The Minstermen host Oldham Athletic in Tuesday's play-off semi-final

"I feel like it's what this year has been all about,” says Male.

"From the start, the first training session, we set our goals and knew exactly what we wanted.

"The club's had some difficult times recently and you want to be the squad, the coaching staff, the fanbase that take them back up."

York dropped out of the Football League in 2016 and were relegated again the next year, spending five seasons in Conference North.

