Harrogate Town 0 AFC Wimbledon 3: Simon Weaver's side comprehensively beaten at home
The Wombles took an early lead in a game played in extremely windy conditions and never looked back, recording a fourth consecutive win on the road.
Harrogate began brightly but the visitors took the lead in fortuitous fashion after 12 minutes when Josh Kelly’s volley from the edge of the box took a big deflection off the shoulder of Sam Folarin and dropped over the wrong-footed James Belshaw.
The Dons added a second just past the midway point of the first half, John-Joe O’Toole taking advantage of some poor defending at a corner to head home from close range.
The game was over as a contest less than five minutes into the second period, with Matty Stevens dinking a clever finish over Belshaw following a terrible error by Harrogate defender Jasper Moon.
Stevens, James Tilley and Josh Neufville all had chances to extend the Wombles’ lead, while the home side failed to create a single clear opportunity.