Bromley started life in the EFL with a 2-0 win at Harrogate on the opening weekend of the new League Two season.

The Ravens – promoted from National League via the play-offs – scored their first EFL goal when Michael Cheek turned the ball home after 62 minutes.

Kamarl Grant headed in a second with 20 minutes left to give Andy Woodman’s men the perfect start to their campaign.

Cheltenham, relegated from League One last season, held off a fightback by Newport to win 3-2 with a stoppage-time goal from Joel Colwill.

Michael Cheek notched for Bromley. Image: Paul Harding/Getty Images

Fleetwood made a winning start back in League Two after Mark Helm’s first-half goal secured a 1-0 win over Grimsby.

A brace from Ben Garrity saw Port Vale start their bid for a swift promotion with a 2-0 win at Salford, but Carlisle, who also went down, endured a miserable start as they were thrashed 4-1 at Gillingham.

MK Dons, who lost in the play-offs last season, started life after Pete Winkelman with a 2-1 home defeat by Bradford. A Kuwait-based consortium led by entrepreneurial businessman Fahad Al Ghanim had completed a takeover from former long-term owner Winkelman on Friday.

Bradford took an early lead through Alex Pattison, with an own goal from Sam Sherring putting the visitors in control inside the opening 10 minutes before Alex Gilbey reduced the deficit.

Doncaster, who made the play-offs last season, laid down an early marker with a 4-1 win over Accrington, Luke Molyneux scoring twice.

AFC Wimbledon came from two goals down to beat Colchester 4-2 at the Cherry Red Records Stadium, after Ben Goodliffe had struck twice inside the opening 10 minutes for the U’s.