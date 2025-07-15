Harrogate Town 0 Rotherham United 3: Substitute Jordan Hugill makes his point for Millers

Jordan Hugill scored a second-half hat-trick to stake his claim for a place in the Rotherham United side to face Port Vale on the season's opening day.

Playing in a 3-4-2-1 formation in the first half, the League One Millers had gradually turned up the heat on their League Two hosts, without enough to show for it on a wet night in North Yorkshire.

But they stepped up in the second half, with Hugill inspiring a 3-0 win.

Sam Nombe's touch had forced him too wide after a good exchange with debutant Kian Spence, Liam Kelly had passed the ball wide after a good passing move and Reece James had a shot smothered.

SOLID: Harrogate Town centre-back Tom Bradbury impressed in his first home outing for the club

But Hugill, who also scored in the pre-season friendly against Bromley, came off the bench at half-time to give Nombe a striker partner, and had headed in a left-wing cross inside a minute.

His second, after 65 minutes, was another header, the ball this time coming in from the right.

And in the 73rd minute he pounced on a ball Harrogate failed to get clear to thump in his third.

A succession of Millers substitutes without numbers on their back followed as a side who started with trialist Dru Yearwood in midfield, and who brought on another in former Barnsley midfielder Josh Benson, raided their academy to help make up the numbers.

LATE ADDITION: Rotherham United were only able to confirm the signing of Lenny Agbaire 75 minutes before kick-off

Both sides had new faces at centre-back who impressed.

Tom Bradbury looked the solid partner Harrogate needed for Anthony O'Connor after Jasper Moon's season-long loan last season in his first home game for his new club.

For Rotherham, Lenny Agbaire made a debut just over an hour after his signing from Celtic was announced. The 20-year-old centre-back, who was with Rotherham on their pre-season tour of Portugal but unable to play a full part, looks to have a good mix of the technical ability one expects of a 20-year-old with that background and the physical skills needed in League One.

Simon Weaver was not disheartened by the result, pleased with the good deliveries Harrogate put in from wide, just frustrated his players did not do more to get on the end of them.

They could learn from former Premier League striker Hugill, who will be a good target if Millers Matt Hamshaw can sign the wing-backs he wants to add to his squad.

"I thought Sam was excellent first half, he stretched the pitch but he needed a little bit more support, hence why I got Jordan on," explained Hamshaw.

"Jordan was only meant to play 30 minutes but I just felt like I wanted to see them two up front and I wanted to see the four in midfield in the first half.

"There'll be a bit of tinkering going on in these next few games but he's not bad Jordan Hugill, it's up for us to get the best out of him. He's playing with a smile on his face, he's enjoying it and we've just got to keep him riding that wave."

Both sides begin their League campaigns on August 2, when Harrogate are at Bristol Rovers.

Harrogate Town: Oxley; Cass (Duke-McKenna 61), O'Connor (Faulkner 616), Bradbury, Gibson (Asare 61); Hill (Cursons 61(, Morris (Barnes 78), Evans, Taylor (Trialist 72); McCoulsky, Bennett.

Not used: Sharkey, Etherington.