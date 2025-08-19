Harrogate Town 1 Barrow 0: Blend of skill and grit keeps unbeaten league run going

For Harrogate Town, entertaining is an important part of the job.

Without a super-rich chairman to call on, the Sulphurites have to try and grow organically, and part of that is about growing attendances.

Their 1-0 win over Barrow was a good advert for those in the area growing disenchanted with the top end of the game, or simply unable to afford it.

A crowd of 3,003 watches it, bolstered by only 353 who had made the trip from Cumbria but they got their money's worth.

MAIDEN GOAL: Harrogate Town's Shawn McCoulsky (Image courtesy of Harrogate Town)

Of course League Two football can never match the multi-millionaires stylistically, but in wide players Stephen Duke-McKenna and Ellis Taylor, they had two players whose skills were worth paying to watch, and along with the lively Reece Smith they played their part in some good passing combinations across an ecellent early-season playing surface.

But fourth tier football is about grit too, and after an opening hour in which they took the lead through Shawn McCoulsky's first goal in yellow and black and hit the woodwork twice, they had to batten down the hatches to remain unbeaten in the league this season.

By the end, both wide men had gone off, and Harrogate had added an extra centre-back.

Conor McAleny took adbvantage of some strong running by McCoulsky, but substitute Jack Muldoon could not force the ball in from the rebound.

INVENTIVE: Ellis Taylor (Image: Tony Johnson)

In Duke-McKenna and Taylor, Harrogate had the two quality players on the game patrolling either flank on a drizzly, autumnal night in mid-August.

Before they got going, Bryn Morris drew a couple of oohs from the crowd. The first was for an ill-judged pass across his backline, which Jack Evans bailed him out from, the second a strong shot over at the other end.

But Duke-McKenna - who spent the second half of last season on loan at St Johnstone – came into his own midway through the first half, coming inside and dragging a shot wide.

Shortly after he put a good cross in from the left, but no one was able to get a decisive touch, and Tom Bradbury had a shot blocked before Barrow could get the ball away.

BLOCKED SHOT: Tom Bradbury (Image: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

It was McKenna who forced the breakthrough, pouncing on a Charlie Raglan slip and curling a beautiful ball for McCoulsky to score his first goal since joining from Maidenhead United.

Late in the half it was Taylor who came to the fore, triggered it seemed by a brilliant bit of skill to skip past his man on the right. Just seconds later he had drifted over to the left of the goal, from where he smashed a shot against the underside of the crossbar.

Minutes later fans in the main stand were celebrating his goal, only to be disappointed when they realised his effort had gone just the wrong side of the far post.

Reece Smith could have made it two early in the second half, running brilliantly from midfield as McCoulsky protected the ball for him to collect. His shot hit the base of the far post.

Duke-McKenna showed his confidence when he took the ball off Sam Foley and, seeing Wyll Stanway well off his line, tried to score from his own half. He could not screw his foot enough around the shot.

The Cumbrians started to come into the game. James Belshaw had needed to touch a Ben Jackson shot into his side netting before, Tyler Walker and Connor Mahoney went close in quick succession.

Anthony O'Connior threw himself in the way of a Walker shot and Scott Smith and Rhys Healey - like Jackson and Mahoney a former Huddersfield Town player - saw efforts deflect for a corner.

Goalkeeper Belshaw was being given the hurry-up more by home supporters clued up on the new "eight-second rule" than the referee.

But after the introduction of third centre-back Bobby Faulkner – on loan from Doncaster Rovers – actually allowed the hosts to break the shackles.

A deflected Jack Evans shot almost looped in, which is more than can be said for Lewis Cass's effort from the corner. Reece Smith forced a good save and Morris flashed a strike wide.

Elliot Newby kept Harrogate jonest by flashing a stoppage-time shot wide but by then it was clear the hosts were going to get a win which rewarded both sides of their game.

Harrogate Town: Belshaw; Cass, O'Connor, Bradbury, Burrell; Morris, Evans; Taylor (Faulkner 80), Smith (McAleny 90), Duke-McKenna (Muldoon 72); McCoulsky.

Unused substitutes: Oxley, Asare, Hill, Fox.

Barrow: Stanway; Raglan, Canavan, Shipley (Foley HT (Newby 58)); Booty; Jackson, Earing (Cameron HT), Smith, Barkhuizen; Walker, Mahoney (Healey 74).

Unused substitutes: Worrall, Winterbottom, Smith.