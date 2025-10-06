Harrogate Town 1 Crewe Alexandra 2: No TV highs this time for hosts against their EFL nemesis

TELEVISED games at the Exercise Stadium usually bring out the good side in Harrogate Town.

Think Wrexham and Doncaster Rovers last season for instance - and a little bit more recently, Shrewsbury Town.

Simon Weaver’s side had also certainly flexed their muscle of late with two successive league wins.

But despite the presence of the cameras, it was Crewe who ultimately looked the part as Town’s wait for a third consecutive league victory for the first time since January 2024 went on.

Recall: Harrogate Town midfielder Levi Sutton, who was recalled to the starting line-up against Crewe. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

And they still haven’t beaten Alex since entering the EFL. Eight games and counting.

There was plenty of optimism early on with Jack Muldoon’s third goal in four matches being the perfect settler, seemingly.

That was as good as it got, unfortunately.

After drawing level on 29 minutes through Reece Hutchinson, who applied the finishing touch to a smart corner, it was Crewe who assumed the box seat.

Harrogate Town's Exercise Stadium home on Wetherby Road. (Image: George Wood/Getty Images).

Their strong second-half pressure was finally rewarded late on when Max Sanders fired home a cracking late curler for a deserved winner for the visitors.

The race for the play-offs was open for most of League Two in the past two seasons and the early evidence of 2025-26 suggests it will be no difference.

Heading into the game, just six points separated 13 clubs between Salford City in fifth place and Barrow in seventeenth position. Among that number were Harrogate and Crewe, who started the season in 16th and 12th, respectively.

This was a missed opportunity in that regard for Town.

In the first half, it was watchable and even with a real contrast of styles and ultimately the right scoreline at the interval.

That said, the half-time whistle was certainly better timed for Town, with Alex - whose line-up contained ex-Harrogate striker Josh March - on top following their clever leveller from Hutchinson just before the half-hour mark.

Ahead of that, there was plenty to admire about the Sulphurites, who posed problems in transition after setting traps for Alex and successfully ambushing them in possession.

In a half which saw the visitors gorge on possession, almost 63 per cent. Town’s tactics worked and displayed game intelligence, until Crewe’s equaliser provided them with an infusion of confidence.

Early on, they looked pretty susceptible, more especially at the back and led to a home opener.

Loan defender James Golding was initially outfoxed by Muldoon and the ball found Reece Smith on the left.

His surging run and cross was dispatched by the veteran striker, who was lurking with intent at the far post and converted a clinical downward header which any centre-forward would have been proud of with just five minutes on the clock.

A Crewe warning saw Calum Agius fire over, wastefully after home captain Warren Burrell couldn’t clear and soon after, parity was restored, when the returning Hutchison expertly slotted the ball home after being picked out by the impressive Tommi O’Reilly following an excellently-worked short corner routine - although Weaver would certainly not have been happy with the switch-off.

On the restart, Crewe carried on from where they left off with Aguis curling a shot over and then almost getting on the end of an inviting right-wing cross from substitute Jack Lankester.

The Railwaymen were looking the more likely, for sure and Town had another scare after super work on the left from Hutchinson before scrambling clear in the nick of time.

Crewe persisted and Lankester’s looping shot sailed just wide before Weaver made a couple of changes in a bid to change the narrative with Conor McAleny and Ben Fox entering the fray.

The visitors continued to push with Lankester’s goalbound shot taking an important deflection following Hutchinson's centre before Lewis Billington’s long-ranger fizzed just wide.

A rare home foray saw Fox’s strike from distance pawed away by Tom Booth, while March fired into the side-netting at the other end.

When Sanders finally found the net in stunning fashion, Harrogate couldn’t complain on the balance of play.

Harrogate Town: Belshaw; Burrell, O’Connor, Faulkner, Evans, Morris, Sutton (Fox 62); Duke-McKenna; Taylor (McAlney 62), Smith; Muldoon (Bennett 70 (Cursons 92). Substitutes unused: Oxley, Asare, Bradley.

Crewe Alexandra: Booth; Billington, Golding, Demetriou, Hutchinson; Sanders, Thomas (Lunt 60); O’Reilly (Tezgel 76), Holicek (Lankester 41), Agius; March. Substitutes unused: Waller, Mingi, Finney, Connolly.

Referee: E Bell (Merseyside).