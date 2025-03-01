Harrogate Town 2 Accrington Stanley 1: Sulphurites pulls further clear of relegation danger

Harrogate pulled 10 points clear of the Sky Bet League Two relegation zone courtesy of a 2-1 home win over fellow strugglers Accrington.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Striker Josh March registered his sixth goal of the season to decide Saturday’s contest, extending the Sulphurites’ unbeaten run at Wetherby Road to a fifth match.

Harrogate centre-half Jasper Moon broke the deadlock as he found the back of the net in consecutive home outings, heading Ellis Taylor’s 19th-minute delivery past Billy Crellin with the aid of a deflection.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stanley got back on terms just four minutes into the second half, Josh Woods firing home from Ash Hunter’s corner.

Simon Weaver, Manager of Harrogate Town (Picture: George Wood/Getty Images)

But the visitors were only level for seven minutes, March latching on to Toby Sims’ ball in behind the Accrington defence and smashing home a fine first-time finish.