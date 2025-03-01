Harrogate Town 2 Accrington Stanley 1: Sulphurites pulls further clear of relegation danger
Striker Josh March registered his sixth goal of the season to decide Saturday’s contest, extending the Sulphurites’ unbeaten run at Wetherby Road to a fifth match.
Harrogate centre-half Jasper Moon broke the deadlock as he found the back of the net in consecutive home outings, heading Ellis Taylor’s 19th-minute delivery past Billy Crellin with the aid of a deflection.
Stanley got back on terms just four minutes into the second half, Josh Woods firing home from Ash Hunter’s corner.
But the visitors were only level for seven minutes, March latching on to Toby Sims’ ball in behind the Accrington defence and smashing home a fine first-time finish.
Harrogate stopper James Belshaw was forced to push away substitute Tyler Walton’s header as Stanley pushed for a second equaliser, though it was the hosts who came closest to adding to their tally late on when another substitute, Tom Cursons, shot narrowly over in stoppage time.
