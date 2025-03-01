Harrogate Town 2 Accrington Stanley 1: Sulphurites pulls further clear of relegation danger

By YP Sport
Published 1st Mar 2025, 20:00 BST
Harrogate pulled 10 points clear of the Sky Bet League Two relegation zone courtesy of a 2-1 home win over fellow strugglers Accrington.

Striker Josh March registered his sixth goal of the season to decide Saturday’s contest, extending the Sulphurites’ unbeaten run at Wetherby Road to a fifth match.

Harrogate centre-half Jasper Moon broke the deadlock as he found the back of the net in consecutive home outings, heading Ellis Taylor’s 19th-minute delivery past Billy Crellin with the aid of a deflection.

Stanley got back on terms just four minutes into the second half, Josh Woods firing home from Ash Hunter’s corner.

Simon Weaver, Manager of Harrogate Town (Picture: George Wood/Getty Images)Simon Weaver, Manager of Harrogate Town (Picture: George Wood/Getty Images)
But the visitors were only level for seven minutes, March latching on to Toby Sims’ ball in behind the Accrington defence and smashing home a fine first-time finish.

Harrogate stopper James Belshaw was forced to push away substitute Tyler Walton’s header as Stanley pushed for a second equaliser, though it was the hosts who came closest to adding to their tally late on when another substitute, Tom Cursons, shot narrowly over in stoppage time.

