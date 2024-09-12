Harrogate Town 2 Doncaster Rovers 0: More Wetherby Road pain for table-topping Rovers as hosts out-smart them

WE love a derby, Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver said in his programme notes and he wasn’t kidding.

The Sulphurites’ Indian sign over Doncaster Rovers continued. They are now five league games unbeaten against Rovers since their promotion to the EFL and this was perhaps the sweetest success, all things considered.

More especially given the fact that they had failed to score - let alone win - on parched Wetherby Road soil so far this season ahead of this derby.

First-half goals from Ellis Taylor - who showed just why Weaver referred to him as a gem recently - and Josh March changed all that.

Harrogate Town's Stephen Dooley (left) and Doncaster Rovers' Luke Molyneux battle for the ball during the Sky Bet League Two match at The Exercise Stadium, Harrogate. Picture: Nick Potts/PA Wire.

For Doncaster-born Weaver, the pleasing aspect was not just the victory, but the manner.

After their last home loss to Barrow, he apologised to supporters for a performance he labelled as ‘dross’. He accused his players of lacking bottle. There was plenty here.

For Rovers, it was a wake-up call en route to their second defeat at Harrogate in the calendar year.

On a night when they could have moved four points clear at the summit, they hit some bum notes in front of the cameras on a night when Harrogate’s team ethic and commitment was the most powerful force and too much for them, ultimately.

Prior to kick-off, Harrogate were without a home goal this season, but you’d never have guessed it based on their stirring performance for the majority of the opening 45 minutes.

After the early offerings, Rovers - who handed a first league start since January 27 to Ben Close with Zain Westbrooke not travelling - hinted at turning the screw and taking over in the middle ground with their probing passing football.

Harrogate had other ideas and produced a smart performance full of tempo for the rest of the half, again showing their liking for a derby and the cup-tie atmosphere into the bargain.

It was spearheaded on the flanks by James Daly and Taylor, whose hard running, desire and intent was terrific and unhinged Rovers.

The pair combined for a super opener, with Taylor converting with an excellent glancing header from Daly’s inviting left-wing cross on 27 minutes.

The goal spooked Rovers - who almost went 2-0 down with Teddy Sharman-Lowe keeping out Jack Muldoon’s shot low down - and provided a rush of confidence to Town, who displayed pace on the counter.

Weaver’s side proceeded to double their money just before the interval, when March reacted quickest to a clearance inside Harrogate’s half. He gave Rovers’ rearguard the slip before sliding in to beat the advancing Sharman-Lowe under pressure from Jay McGrath.

Rovers were certainly handed a fair bit to think about ahead of their interval cuppa.

The closest they came to scoring, attacking the end where the majority of their 1,000-strong travelling support were housed, came through Jordan Gibson’s fierce volley, with James Belshaw, partially unsighted, making a strong parry.

Earlier, Belshaw got down well to keep out Luke Molyneux’s effort from Gibson’s cross on the left.

Rovers stroked the ball about nicely at times, but the conviction largely came from the Sulphurites, who showed more intensity and threatened on the counter.

McCann threw on Joe Ironside to add support to Billy Sharp at the start of the second half, in a bid to change the narrative for Rovers, again having a rough time of it against their North Yorkshire rivals.

Close switched to the base of a diamond, with Molyneux operating at the tip.

Rovers’ first threatening moment of the half actually came to a defender with Jay McGrath surging forward and seeing his effort from distance parried by Belshaw.

Kyle Hurst was later introduced to add another attacking option for the visitors, with Harrogate, secure with a good lead, perfectly happy not to chase the game, while waiting for their chance on the break.

Rovers’ best chance to reduce the arrears saw Fleming break through on the left, but Belshaw was equal to his effort.

Harrogate Town: Belshaw; Sims (Asare 84), O’Connor, Moon, L Gibson; Cornelius, Dooley, J Daly, Taylor, Muldoon, March (Folarin 73). Substitutes unused: Oxley, Falkingham, Burrell, Duke-McKenna, Sutton.

Doncaster Rovers: Sharman-Lowe; Sterry (Emmanuel 79), Anderson, McGrath, Fleming; Close (Hurst 62), Bailey, Clifton (Yeboah 78); Molyneux, J Gibson (Ironside 46), Sharp. Substitutes unused: Lawlor, Olowu, Broadbent.

Referee: T Kirk (Manchester).