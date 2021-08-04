Harrogate Town able to fully open Wetherby Road home for League Two opener against Rochdale

OPENING UP: All sections of the Wetherby Road ground will be on open on Saturday

The Sulphurites start their second league campaign at home to Rochdale but pre-season had raised concerned they may have to shut sections of the ground on the day many across the country are being opened to competitive football for the first time since February/March 2020.

North Yorkshire County Council's Safety Advisory Group raised concerns about stewarding, CCTV and the stadium's control room which caused the pre-season friendly against Sunderland to be moved behind closed doors at short notice.

Although the next friendly at Wetherby Road was opened to supporters, the club were not given permission for away fans to attend.

But now tickets for the Rochdale game have gone on sale, with 600 for visiting supporters.